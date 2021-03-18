UAE leaders condole with Tanzanian VP over death of President Magufuli

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, sent a cable of condolences to the Vice President of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu, on the death of President of the Republic of Tanzania, John Pombe Magufuli.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar cables to the Tanzanian VP.