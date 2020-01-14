UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Condole With Ukrainian President Over Victims Of Plane Crash

Tue 14th January 2020 | 09:30 PM

UAE leaders condole with Ukrainian President over victims of plane crash

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a cable of condolences to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, over the deaths caused as a result of the Ukrainian plane crash.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to the Ukrainian President.

