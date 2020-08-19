UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Leaders Congratulate Afghanistan President On Independence Day

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 11:15 AM

UAE leaders congratulate Afghanistan President on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is marked on August 19th.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have also dispatched similar messages to the Afghani President.

