UAE Leaders Congratulate Albanian President On Independence Day

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 12:00 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Albanian President on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, sent a message of congratulations to Ilir Meta, President of Albania, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, also known as 'Flag Day', observed on November 28th.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to President Meta and the country's Prime Minister Edi Rama, on the occasion.

