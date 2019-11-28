UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate Albanian President On Independence Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 02:45 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Albanian President on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Ilir Meta of Albania, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is observed on 28th November.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent two similar messages to President Meta, as well as to Edi Rama, Prime Minister of Albania, on the occasion.

