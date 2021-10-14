ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory cable to Alexander Schallenberg for taking oath as Austria's new Federal Chancellor.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar cables to Chancellor Schallenberg.