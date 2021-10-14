UrduPoint.com

UAE Leaders Congratulate Alexander Schallenberg For Taking Oath As Austria's New Federal Chancellor

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 12:45 AM

UAE leaders congratulate Alexander Schallenberg for taking oath as Austria&#039;s new Federal Chancellor

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory cable to Alexander Schallenberg for taking oath as Austria's new Federal Chancellor.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar cables to Chancellor Schallenberg.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Austria

Recent Stories

Senegal celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020, ..

Senegal celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020, as President Macky Sall inaugu ..

1 hour ago
 World’s most creative transport disruptors to re ..

World’s most creative transport disruptors to reveal tomorrow’s travel logis ..

2 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed appoints new Director-General ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed appoints new Director-General of Dubai Judicial Institute

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed praises Dubai-based family for ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed praises Dubai-based family for organ donation that saved thr ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Sports Council, RCS Sport renew partners ..

Abu Dhabi Sports Council, RCS Sport renew partnership for UAE Tour

2 hours ago
 Russian SVR Chief Says US Coordinating West's Dest ..

Russian SVR Chief Says US Coordinating West's Destructive Work Against CIS

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.