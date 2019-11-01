UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate Algeria's Acting President On National Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 02:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Nov, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory cable to Abdelkader Bensalah, the Acting President of Algeria, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent congratulatory cables to President Bensalah and to Algerian Prime Minister Noureddine Bedoui, on the occasion.

