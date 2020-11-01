UAE leaders congratulate Algerian President on 'Revolution Day'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Nov, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of congratulations to Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, on the occasion of his country's Revolution Day, which is observed on November 1st.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to President Tebboune and to Algerian Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad, on the occasion.