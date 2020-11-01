UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Leaders Congratulate Algerian President On 'Revolution Day'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 12:00 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Algerian President on 'Revolution Day'

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Nov, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of congratulations to Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, on the occasion of his country's Revolution Day, which is observed on November 1st.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to President Tebboune and to Algerian Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad, on the occasion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid November

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 1, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Progressive Panel sweeps in KUJ elections

12 hours ago

Final Voter Turnout in Georgian Parliamentary Elec ..

12 hours ago

Governor Balochistan lays foundation stone of IT U ..

12 hours ago

Sarwar appeals PML-N leaders to avoid targeting na ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.