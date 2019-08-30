UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate Arab And Islamic Leaders On New Hijri Year

Fri 30th August 2019 | 11:30 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Arab and Islamic leaders on new Hijri year

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Aug, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent congratulatory cables to kings, presidents and emirs of the Arab and Islamic countries on the advent of the new Hijri year.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched similar greetings to Arab and Islamic leaders on the glorious occasion.

