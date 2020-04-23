UAE leaders congratulate Arab and Islamic nations on advent of Ramadan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Apr, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent congratulatory messages to the Kings, Emirs and Presidents of Arab and Islamic nations, on the advent of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

His Highness Sheikh Khalifa wished the leaders and their people continued good health and well-being, and further progress and prosperity for Arab and Islamic nations.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to Arab and Muslim leaders on the occasion.