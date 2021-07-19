UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate Arab, Islamic Leaders On Eid Al Adha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 08:30 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Arab, Islamic leaders on Eid Al Adha

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jul, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent cables of congratulations to kings, presidents and emirs of Arab and Islamic countries, on the advent of Eid Al Adha.

In his messages, President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa expressed his wishes of good health and happiness to the leaders and wished further progress and prosperity to the Arab and Muslim peoples. He also wished dignity and glory for Arab and Islamic nations.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar greetings to Arab and Islamic leaders on the auspicious occasion.

