UAE leaders congratulate Arab, Islamic leaders on new Hijri year

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent congratulatory messages to kings, presidents and emirs of the Arab and Islamic countries on the advent of the new Hijri year 1443.

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed wished them good health and happiness, further progress and prosperity for their people and dignity and glory for the Arab-Islamic nation.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched similar greetings to Arab and Islamic leaders on the occasion.