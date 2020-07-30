UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Leaders Congratulate Arab, Islamic Leaders On Eid Al Adha

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 04:15 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Arab, Islamic leaders on Eid Al Adha

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent cables of congratulations to kings, presidents and emirs of Arab and Islamic countries, on the advent of Eid Al Adha.

In his messages, President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa expressed his wishes of good health and happiness to the leaders and wished further progress and prosperity to the Arab and Muslim peoples. He also wished dignity and glory for Arab and Islamic nations.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar greetings to Arab and Islamic leaders on the auspicious occasion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Progress Muslim Arab

Recent Stories

ADP warns of dangers posed by fireworks to safety ..

21 minutes ago

Governments must take a balance sheet approach to ..

29 minutes ago

The Shape of Future; Express Yourself With The All ..

32 minutes ago

Kremlin Refutes Claims That Russia Sends People to ..

16 minutes ago

Night Shootout in Paris' Suburb of Saint-Denis Lea ..

16 minutes ago

Seoul Renews Readiness to Cooperate With Pyongyang ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.