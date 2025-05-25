UAE leaders congratulate Argentine President on National Day

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to Javier Milei, President of the Argentine Republic, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to President Javier Milei and Guillermo Francos, Chief of the Ministerial Cabinet of the Argentine Republic.