UAE leaders congratulate Argentinian President on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of congratulations to President Alberto Fernández of Argentina on the occasion of the Independence Day of his country, which is celebrated on May 25th.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also dispatched similar messages to President of Argentina and Santiago Cafiero, Chief of the Cabinet of Ministers of Argentina.