ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of congratulations to Governor-General of Australia David Hurley on the occasion of his country's National Day, which is marked on 26th January.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to the Australian Governor-General, as well as to the Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, on the occasion.