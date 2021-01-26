UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Leaders Congratulate Australia's Governor-General On National Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 02:45 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Australia's Governor-General on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of congratulations to Governor-General of Australia David Hurley on the occasion of his country's National Day, which is marked on 26th January.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to the Australian Governor-General, as well as to the Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, on the occasion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia UAE Abu Dhabi Rashid David January

Recent Stories

With commitment, solidarity and embracing science, ..

6 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Indian President on Repub ..

6 minutes ago

‘I’ll step down if it is proven that any trade ..

13 minutes ago

Japanese Defense Minister Dismisses Reports About ..

9 minutes ago

UK Confident of COVID-19 Vaccine Supply to Meet Im ..

9 minutes ago

Vyshinsky, Butina Stage Lone Pickets Outside Latvi ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.