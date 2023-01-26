ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Governor-General of Australia David Hurley on the occasion of Australia Day, which is marked on 26th January.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also dispatched similar messages to the Governor-General of Australia and to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on the occasion.

