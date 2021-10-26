UAE leaders congratulate Austrian President on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Alexander Van der Bellen of Austria on the occasion of Austria National Day celebrations, marked on 26th October.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also dispatched similar messages to the Austrian President.

Their Highnesses also sent congratulatory messages to Alexander Schallenberg, Chancellor of Austria.