UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Leaders Congratulate Austrian President On Independence Day

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 08:00 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Austrian President on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Alexander Van der Bellen of Austria on the occasion of Austria National Day celebrations, marked on the 26th of October.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also dispatched similar messages to President Van der Bellen on occasion. Their Highnesses also sent congratulatory messages to Chancellor of Austria, Brigitte Bierlein, on occasion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Van Austria October

Recent Stories

Parliamentarians call on Chief Minister Punjab

2 minutes ago

India can't suppress Kashmiris' struggle for self- ..

2 minutes ago

Consumers awareness must to protect their rights: ..

2 minutes ago

Mian Aslam Iqbal visits Chinese consulate

2 minutes ago

Azerbaijan Opposition Announce Rally Regardless of ..

2 minutes ago

66 new cases of Dengue reported during last 24 hou ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.