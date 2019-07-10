UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Leaders Congratulate Bahamas On Independence Day

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 05:45 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Bahamas on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jul, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent message of congratulations to the Governor-General of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, Marguerite Pindling, on the occasion of her country's Independence Day, which is observed on July 10th.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to the Governor-General and to Dr. Hubert Alexander Minnis, Bahamian Prime Minister, on the occasion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Independence Bahamas July

Recent Stories

Foreign students join plantation drive at NUST

15 minutes ago

Diaspora community playing a critical role in crea ..

15 minutes ago

2.1837 million registered voters to elect 16 MPAs ..

10 minutes ago

'Never quit': coach hails Strycova for Wimbledon b ..

10 minutes ago

Rouhani Warns UK of Consequences After Seizure of ..

10 minutes ago

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says 'very well' d ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.