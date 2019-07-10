UAE leaders congratulate Bahamas on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jul, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent message of congratulations to the Governor-General of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, Marguerite Pindling, on the occasion of her country's Independence Day, which is observed on July 10th.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to the Governor-General and to Dr. Hubert Alexander Minnis, Bahamian Prime Minister, on the occasion.