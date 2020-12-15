UAE leaders congratulate Bahraini King on National Day

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, sent a message of congratulations to the King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, on the occasion of the Kingdom's National Day, observed on November 16th.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to King Hamad Al Khalifa, and to Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, on the occasion.