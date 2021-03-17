UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Leaders Congratulate Bangladeshi President On Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Birth Centenary

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 03:45 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Bangladeshi President on Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Mohammad Abdul Hamid of the People's Republic of Bangladesh on the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, founder of the Republic.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to President Abdul Hamid.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed dispatched similar messages to Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the occasion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Bangladesh UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid

Recent Stories

Arab Parliament congratulates Mohamed bin Zayed fo ..

1 minute ago

COVID positivity rate surges 12 percent in KP; CM ..

1 minute ago

PIA's passenger flight suffers bird strike, return ..

1 minute ago

Bananas remain top Lao agricultural export

1 minute ago

Smart lockdown imposed in six localities in peshaw ..

1 minute ago

Karachi likely to experience warm weather on Thurs ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.