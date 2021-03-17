ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Mohammad Abdul Hamid of the People's Republic of Bangladesh on the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, founder of the Republic.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to President Abdul Hamid.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed dispatched similar messages to Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the occasion.