UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Leaders Congratulate Barbados Governor-General On Independence Day

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 03:00 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Barbados Governor-General on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Nov, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to Dame Sandra Mason, Governor-General of Barbados, on the occasion of her country's Independence Day, which is marked on 30th November.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent congratulatory messages to Governor-General Mason and to Barbados' Prime Minister Mia Mottley, on the occasion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Abu Dhabi Rashid Independence Barbados November

Recent Stories

Month-long training on financial and administrativ ..

3 minutes ago

Alliance and Soccer Italian Style move to top in U ..

5 minutes ago

PCB Challengers to play PCB Dynamites in National ..

10 minutes ago

UAE to celebrate 49th National Day with formidable ..

21 minutes ago

UK-based company discuss with Prime Minister Imran ..

39 seconds ago

U.S. top health officials call on Americans to get ..

41 seconds ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.