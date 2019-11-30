UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Leaders Congratulate Barbados Governor-General On National Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 03:00 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Barbados Governor-General on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Nov, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to Dame Sandra Mason, Governor-General of Barbados, on the occasion of her country's National Day anniversary.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent congratulatory messages to Dame Sandra Mason and to Barbados' Prime Minister Mia Mottley, on the occasion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Barbados

Recent Stories

NIC condition damaging trade and industry

6 minutes ago

Four including father sons gunned down in Gujranwa ..

6 minutes ago

Self respect of school children be not hurt on the ..

6 minutes ago

Months after abrupt halt, Trump gives blessing for ..

6 minutes ago

London Bridge attack suspect identified as Usman K ..

6 minutes ago

London bridge assailant identified as Usman Khan o ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.