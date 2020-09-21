UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate Belize Governor-General On Independence Day

Mon 21st September 2020

UAE leaders congratulate Belize Governor-General on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to the Governor-General Sir Colville Young of Belize on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is marked on 21st September.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to the Governor-General of Belize.

