UAE leaders congratulate Benin President on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a message of congratulations to President Patrice Talon of Benin on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to President Talon.