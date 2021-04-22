UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Leaders Congratulate Benin's President On His Re-election

Umer Jamshaid 23 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 07:00 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Benin's president on his re-election

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Benin's President Patrice Talon for being re-elected to a second term.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also dispatched similar messages to president Talon.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Abu Dhabi Rashid Benin

Recent Stories

4 dacoits arrested in Faisalabad

14 minutes ago

Afghan envoy calls on Chief of Army Staff

14 minutes ago

Trudeau Says Canada on Track to 'Blow Past' Old 30 ..

14 minutes ago

DC Sibi orders to take action against absent docto ..

14 minutes ago

Kiev's Calls to Sever Ties With Russia Aim to Shor ..

14 minutes ago

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Holds Talks With Ira ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.