UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Independence Day

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2023) ABU DHABI, 6th August, 2023 (WAM) – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Luis Arce Catacora of the Plurinational State of Bolivia, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to President Catacora on the occasion.