UAE Leaders Congratulate Bolivian President On Independence Day

Faizan Hashmi 12 minutes ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 02:30 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Independence Day

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Juan Evo Morales, President of Bolivia, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is marked on 6th August

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Juan Evo Morales, President of Bolivia, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is marked on 6th August.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to President Morales on the occasion.

