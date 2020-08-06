UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate Bolivian President On Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Jeanine Anez of Bolivia, on the occasion of her country's Independence Day, which is marked on 6th August.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also dispatched similar messages to President Anez.

