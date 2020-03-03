UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate Bulgarian President On National Day

Tue 03rd March 2020 | 11:30 AM

UAE leaders congratulate Bulgarian President on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Rumen Radev of Bulgaria on the occasion of his country's National Day, which is marked on 3rd March.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to the Bulgarian President.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also dispatched messages to Boyko Borissov, Bulgarian Prime Minister, on the occasion.

