UAE Leaders Congratulate Cambodian King On Independence Day

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 11:15 AM

UAE leaders congratulate Cambodian King on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of congratulations to King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, observed on 9th November.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched similar messages to King Sihamoni, and to Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, on the occasion.

