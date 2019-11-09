UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate Cambodian King On National Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 01:15 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Cambodian King on National Day

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2019) ABU DHABI, 9th November 2019 (WAM) - President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to HM King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to King Sihamoni and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, on the occasion.

