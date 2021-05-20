UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Leaders Congratulate Cameroon President On National Day

Faizan Hashmi 19 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 12:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th May, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a congratulatory message to President Paul Biya of Cameroon on his country's National Day, which is marked on 20th May.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to President Biya.

Their Highnesses also sent congratulatory messages to Joseph Ngute, Prime Minister of Cameroon, on the occasion.

More Stories From Middle East

