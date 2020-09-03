UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate Captains Regent Of San Marino On Day Of Foundation

UAE leaders congratulate Captains Regent of San Marino on Day of Foundation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Sep, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Alessandro Mancini and Grazia Zafferani, Captains Regent of the San Marino, on the Day of the Foundation of the Republic, which is marked on 3rd September.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also dispatched similar messages to the two heads of state.

