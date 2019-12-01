UAE leaders congratulate Central African President on 'Republic Day'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Dec, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of congratulations to Faustin-Archange Touadéra, President of the Central African Republic, on the occasion of his country's 'Republic Day,' which is observed on December 1st.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to President Touadéra and to the country's Prime Minister Firmin Ngrébada, on the occasion.