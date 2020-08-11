UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate Chad President On Independence Day

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 11:00 AM

UAE leaders congratulate Chad President on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a message of congratulations to Idriss Déby, President of Chad, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, observed on August 11th.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to President Déby on the occasion.

