UrduPoint.com

UAE Leaders Congratulate Chairman Of Presidential Leadership Council In Yemen On National Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2023 | 10:45 AM

UAE leaders congratulate Chairman of Presidential Leadership Council in Yemen on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Dr. Rashad Al Alimi, Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council in Yemen, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to Dr. Al Alimi on the occasion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Yemen UAE Dubai Rashid Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 UAE, Malaysia: Long-standing relations across all ..

UAE, Malaysia: Long-standing relations across all fields

9 hours ago
 Egyptian President, Oman&#039;s Sultan review regi ..

Egyptian President, Oman&#039;s Sultan review regional, international developmen ..

10 hours ago
 Dortmund close in on Bundesliga

Dortmund close in on Bundesliga

10 hours ago
 PL Champions defeat Chelsea, get Etihad title part ..

PL Champions defeat Chelsea, get Etihad title party started

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.