ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jan, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of congratulations to Lt. General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of Sudan, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also sent similar congratulations to Lt. General Al Burhan.