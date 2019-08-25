UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate Chairman Of Sudan's Sovereignty Council On Taking Constitutional Oath

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 10:45 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Chairman of Sudan's Sovereignty Council on taking constitutional oath

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Aug, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a cable to Lt. General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan Abdel Rahman, congratulating him on taking the oath as Chairman of the Sovereignty Council of the Republic of Sudan.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have sent similar cables to the Sudanese leader.

The Vice President and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, likewise, sent cables to Dr Abdallah Adam Hamdouk Adam, congratulating him on being sworn in as Sudan's Prime Minister before Al Burhan.

