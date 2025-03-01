UAE leaders congratulate Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina on Independence Day

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2025 | 02:49 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI,1st March, 2025 (WAM) – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Željka Cvijanović, Chairwoman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, on the occasion of her country's Independence Day.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to Željka Cvijanović and to Borjana Krišto, Chairwoman of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina, on the occasion.
