UAE Leaders Congratulate Chilean President On Independence Day

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 01:00 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Chilean President on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Sebastian Pinera, President of Chile, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also dispatched similar messages to President Pinera.

