UAE Leaders Congratulate Chinese President On 71st National Day

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 11:15 AM

UAE leaders congratulate Chinese President on 71st National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Xi Jinping of China on the occasion of his country's 71st National Day, which is marked on October 1st.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to the Chinese President. Their Highnesses also sent congratulatory messages to Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, on the occasion.

