UrduPoint.com

UAE Leaders Congratulate Chinese President On Lunar New Year

Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2023 | 05:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message to President Xi Jinping of China, congratulating him on the Chinese Lunar New Year.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also dispatched a similar congratulatory message to the Chinese president.

