Open Menu

UAE Leaders Congratulate Chinese President On National Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2023 | 01:30 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Chinese President on National Day

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2023) ABU DHABI, 1st October, 2023 (WAM) – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China on the occasion of his country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to President Xi Jinping and to Li Qiang, Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China, on the occasion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister China UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid October Xi Jinping Court

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Palau on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Palau on Independence Day

2 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Nigeria on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Nigeria on Independence Day

2 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 October 2023

5 hours ago
 LESCO continuing indiscriminate action against pow ..

LESCO continuing indiscriminate action against power pilferers: spokesman

14 hours ago
 3 dacoits arrested, weapons recovered in Faisalab ..

3 dacoits arrested, weapons recovered in Faisalabad

14 hours ago
APTMA seeks removal of cross subsidies from energy ..

APTMA seeks removal of cross subsidies from energy tariff

14 hours ago
 People of Hyderabad celebrate Eid Miladun Nabi

People of Hyderabad celebrate Eid Miladun Nabi

14 hours ago
 Prison staff receive professional training to upgr ..

Prison staff receive professional training to upgrade prison management skills

14 hours ago
 'Art Aur Aata' staged in Karachi

'Art Aur Aata' staged in Karachi

14 hours ago
 Pink Ribbon to mark breast cancer awareness month ..

Pink Ribbon to mark breast cancer awareness month in Pakistan

15 hours ago
 Baqar decides to appoint municipal magistrates, di ..

Baqar decides to appoint municipal magistrates, directs SSWMB for recovery from ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East