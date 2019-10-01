UAE leaders congratulate Chinese President on 70th National Day

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Xi Jinping of China on the occasion of his country's 70th National Day celebrations.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to the Chinese President. Their Highnesses also sent congratulatory messages to Li Keqiang, Premier of the People's Republic of China, on the occasion.