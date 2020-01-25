UAE leaders congratulate Chinese president on Lunar New Year

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message to President Xi Jinping of China, congratulating him on the Chinese Lunar New Year.

The Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar greetings to the Chinese president and the Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China, Li Keqiang.