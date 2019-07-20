UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Leaders Congratulate Colombian President On National Day

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 36 seconds ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 02:45 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Colombian President on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a congratulatory message to President Iván Duque Márquez of Colombia, on the occasion of his country's National Day celebrations, marked on 20th July.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent two similar messages to the Colombian President.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Colombia July

Recent Stories

Show money trail instead of fashion: Dr Shahbaz Gi ..

30 seconds ago

First ever election in merged districts to bring p ..

7 minutes ago

Prime Minister departs for three-day official visi ..

7 minutes ago

PML-N should go to courts instead of misguiding pe ..

7 minutes ago

ICCI calls on PM to negotiate PTA with USA during ..

11 minutes ago

Foreign Minister visits Capital One Arena before P ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.