UAE Leaders Congratulate Comoros President On Independence Day

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 12:00 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Comoros President on Independence Day

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a congratulatory message to President Azali Assoumani of Comoros on the occasion of his country's Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a congratulatory message to President Azali Assoumani of Comoros on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also dispatched similar messages to President Assoumani.

