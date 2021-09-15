UrduPoint.com

UAE Leaders Congratulate Costa Rican President On Independence Day

UAE leaders congratulate Costa Rican President on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a congratulatory message to Carlos Alvarado Quesada, President of Costa Rica, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is observed on 15th September.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to the Costa Rican President.

